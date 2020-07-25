Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Donna Barnett. Submitted photo

COLUMN: The NDP’s moose cull

The government got caught red-handed trying to low ball a new moose cull

This week at the Legislature started off with a rather heated debate between myself and NDP MLA Jennifer Rice who represents the North Coast.

The government got caught red-handed trying to low ball a new moose cull in an effort to somehow starve out wolves and (theoretically) save endangered caribou herds.

It’s a stretch by a long shot, but the NDP is desperate to get the anti-wolf-cull activists off their back before the next election in order to gain more votes in the lower mainland.

The issue came to light when a leaked memo from the ministry indicated that “It is worthwhile trade-off to remove a few moose – a species that’s population is secure throughout the northern hemisphere – if it assists saving another species like caribou.”

This set off alarm bells in the hunting community and with many First Nations who are working to save declining moose populations across the whole province.

At present there are 22 First Nation communities and their tribal councils that have written Minister Doug Donaldson asking why no consultation and demanding an immediate halt to a hunt scheduled to proceed in October.

MLA Rice accused the BC Liberals of politicizing the issue by pointing out that previous governments had also permitted tags for moose cows and their calves – which is quite true – but that was then and this is now.

Moose used to be a prolific species, but not any longer. And the difference here is that the government wants to apply a moose cull in the name of “caribou recovery.”

Unfortunately wolves are ruthlessly efficient pack hunters and will easily move onto another food sources (like caribou) if moose are not available.

This is a scientific experiment with unknown consequences and it needs to be scrapped immediately.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Time to rename British Columbia
Next story
DOWN TO EARTH: Do I have to still save water with all this rain?

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for Cariboo region

Monday and Tuesday expected to be hottest days

Looking for a reason to train this summer? Why not register for the Backwoods TRY-Athlon

Second annual event at Gavin Lake offers run, bike and paddle for participants

Look for something good to read this summer?

Williams Lake Library staff offer their favourite book picks for summer

One suspect arrested in Williams Lake assault, robbery

RCMP asking public to come forward with more information

VIDEO: Cariboo women come to rescue of injured and abandonded hummingbirds

Caren Pritchard is caring for two of the tiny creatures for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Society

VIDEO: Canada’s top doc calls on young people to stop spreading COVID-19

Canadians aged 20-to-39 account for 60 per cent of new cases, one-third of them had to be hospitalized

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read