COLUMN: Sharing the Cariboo roads – right of ways

This column imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist and Byron the Bicyclist. It is meant to educate as well as entertain the reader.

Dear Byron the Bicyclist:

In your last letter, you mentioned that you appreciated a driver giving you the right of way when they have the right of way. But I was talking to Danny the Driver Instructor the other day.

He said you should not agree to do this. Normal right of ways should be followed because they were developed for good reason.

One driver may wave to allow you to cross but another approaching driver may get confused, make a bad decision or have a collision.

This can happen at any intersection or even a driveway. Danny told a story where a collision and an injury resulted. Although well intended, don’t agree to give right of way when it is yours.

Danny the Driver Instructor also told me that he had been teaching the Dutch Reach for exiting parallel parked vehicles for ten years now. He wondered why I had not heard about it. He suggested all drivers should take a refresher driver instruction every ten years to learn the latest best practices.

Signed; Maddie the Motorist

Dear Maddie the Motorist;

Wow, thanks for the lesson on right of ways. I had no idea there could be such bad consequences. And on the Dutch Reach, even though I have been a cyclist for 60 years, I had not heard of it until last year. By the way, Maddie, could I talk you into getting some fresh air, the wind in your face and some good aerobic exercise? As you cycle, you will see things you barely notice driving.

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years.

