COLUMN: Share the Road – why we walk and bike

This column is an imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist, Byron the Bicyclist and Patty the Pedestrian

Dear Patty the Pedestrian;

A couple weeks ago in the Williams Lake Tribune, there was an article about Stu Westie, a fellow bicyclist, walker and only occasional driver. After he retired, Stu started biking or walking five kilometres from home each way for even more exercise, swimming. Later, his motive included reducing his environmental footprint.

In my case, I first walked and biked so we could manage with just one vehicle. It was to keep within our budget. For the same reason, we decided to continue living in town within easy commuting distance.

Getting exercise wasn’t really my main purpose at the time. Nor was reducing my greenhouse gas emissions.

What was your motivation to walk more, Patty?

Signed, Byron the Bicyclist;

Dear Byron;

Why am I called Patty the Pedestrian? Well, it started when I walked our son to school in Kindergarten. It was only about a kilometre away. Today, I make it a point to walk at least a few kilometres a day in our neighbourhood or at Scout Island. If I just need a few groceries that can fit in my backpack, I might walk to get it instead of driving. A couple I know uses their e-bike to get groceries.

According to ParticipAction, adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week. In 2020, about half of us did. But this was better than the year before. COVID shutdowns made us more active.

Exercise should be useful. It could be shovelling snow, mowing grass or any physical chore. Or it could be playing sports, biking or walking.

Getting exercise, fresh air and saving money while reducing greenhouse gases! That is a win-win-win for all of us.

Signed; Patty the Pedestrian

Bert Groenenberg has walked or biked to work in Williams Lake for over 30 years. He is a driver too.

