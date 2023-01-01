COLUMN: Reflection on another year in the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

As I look back over my second full year as MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, I am struck by how immensely grateful I am for this region — the thousands of wonderful, committed individuals I get to serve every day, the communities we get to call home, and the work we do together.

2022 has been a year of transition and change, but through it all, I have done my best to make sure the needs of Cariboo-Chilcotin are being heard by government in Victoria.

I have made speeches on gas prices, nursing, wildfire preparedness and more.

I’ve asked questions about government’s response to violent crime and the health care crisis, and met with thousands of constituents and stakeholders, hearing about the issues that matter most to people and urging government to act on them.

This year, I was pleased to see government finally listen to families and cancel the NDP’s controversial plan to claw back individualized funding for children with autism — I just wish they had acted sooner and saved families considerable stress and anxiety.

Unfortunately, the government hasn’t made an impact on other critical issues.

Grocery bills are staggering, home ownership is out of reach for most young people, rents have skyrocketed, and there is still no sign of the $400 renters’ rebate the NDP first promised in 2017.

Our health care system remains in crisis, with one in five people without access to a family doctor, one million people waiting to see a specialist, and wait times in our ERs and walk-in clinics often several hours long if not more.

The drug toxicity crisis rages on and far too many people lose their lives each day.

Government has promised numerous times to address these challenges, and words are nice, but outcomes are what make a real difference in people’s lives.

I sincerely hope that 2023 is a year of results and positive steps forward for our wonderful province.

