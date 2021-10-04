COLUMN: My election wishes came true

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Sept. 30 was National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The Williams Lake First Nation celebrated with a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Mission site, followed by a vehicle procession to the Arbor for drumming and speeches.

•••

All’s well that ends well, but it took almost three horrible years in jail in China on trumped up spy charges before it ended for two Canadians. Micheal Kovrig and Micheal Spavok are finally home.

•••

One of my election wishes came true — we have a minority government in Ottawa. It’s almost the same one we already had. Justin Trudeau said he called the election because he wanted to know what Canadians were thinking.

Well, now he knows.

Canadians would rather have diversity in Parliament rather than one party calling the tune. Columnist David Moscrop says the problem with our First Past the Post system is that it jams six parties into a system built for two. Mr. Trudeau should remember that he promised to change the system when he was first elected. How about having a look at some form of Proportional Representation?

During the campaign Conservative leader Erin O’Toole seemed to agree with a number of Liberal policies. While I’m on a winning streak with my wishes, I wish his party (and the others) would work with the Liberals on issues where they have some agreement and find ways to make Canada an even better place.

It can be done. The fourth wave of COVID is besting northern B.C. BC Liberals are working with the NDP government to convince northern B.C. folks that getting vaccinated is an effective way to stop the pandemic.

