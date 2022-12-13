COLUMN: MLA’s Corner – Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

B.C.’s small businesses are vital to our economy.

They are essential job creators that employ our friends, family members and neighbours. They add vibrancy to our towns and cities, provide the goods and services that we need, and often sponsor local events and charities that do great work in our communities.

The past few years have been particularly challenging for local businesses, between the stresses of the pandemic and those hit hard by climate events including fires, floods and mudslides. I know they would appreciate your support as you purchase goods for this holiday season.

Our local crafters and artisans are exceptionally talented, and their one-of-a-kind creations will be especially meaningful to the people you care about.

Many of these makers will be featured at the holiday craft fairs taking place throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin. In Williams Lake in December, you can check out many of these fairs, including the Station House Gallery Christmas Market (until December 24) and the Willow Grove B&B Christmas Markets (December 1-23), just to name a few.

I know many of us locals will enjoy perusing the hand-crafted and high-quality offerings at these festive markets, in addition to welcoming visitors from throughout the region. The Cariboo-Chilcotin is a truly special place, and I know all those who attend will find no shortage of unique Christmas gift ideas — for others, or for yourself!

As we prepare for the holiday season, let’s extend the joy of giving to those in our community who may need extra support this time of year.

We’ve heard many stories about increasing demand at our food banks and social service agencies this year, as more people struggle with the high cost of living. Many community organizations are finding it difficult to keep up with that demand, so please consider offering your time, energy or a donation to help them continue their great work.

This holiday season, I wish everyone a very merry Christmas, filled with making new memories and cherishing old traditions with the ones you love.



