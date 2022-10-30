COLUMN: Learning to Share the Road

Growing up, sharing the road was normal, then things got crowded

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

This column is an imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist, Byron the Bicyclist and Patty the Pedestrian. It is meant to educate as well as entertain the reader.

Dear Patty the Pedestrian;

As a kid, I biked everywhere I could.

I biked to school. I biked to get groceries for my Mom. I biked to deliver newspapers.

I biked to go skating at the arena. I biked to visit friends and explore the town. I biked for fun.

There were no designated bike paths and even on main streets, traffic was not heavy.

For the most part, drivers were not in a hurry.

On one occasion a driver did sneak up behind me and backfire his exhaust — not fun.

Except for that incident, I cannot recall a single time when I had any close calls with vehicles.

This is not the case these days. Traffic is heavier and people are more rushed. Johnny and Janie are bussed or driven to school.

This causes more traffic and less safe conditions for cyclists and pedestrians who walk to school. I have seen traffic jams near schools, especially in the afternoon pick-up time.

On one occasion, a motorist in a big SUV was texting while driving through the pedestrian crossing at Columneetza.

Thank goodness, there was not a student crossing there at the time!

How did things get to this state?

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Why did things change so much?

Affluence! In the 1960s, most families had only one vehicle. Dad took it to work so Mom could not drive the kids to school. An average vehicle drove 10,000 miles or 16,000 kilometers a year.

Today many households have two vehicles. An average vehicle puts on 20,000 kilometers a year.

Too bad about the planet! And a lot less safety for us bicyclists and pedestrians.

Signed; Patty the Pedestrian

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years. Articles are based on his actual experience and observation.

