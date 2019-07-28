Emergency Management BC announced Wednesday there is Disaster Financial Assistance available for residents impacted by flooding of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries. Here an aerial view shows Big Creek seen flowing toward the Chilcotin River on Tuesday, July 9. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

COLUMN: Community response to Chilcotin flooding tremendous

One hundred millimetres of steady rain fell over the course of five days in what officials are calling a once in a 200-year event.

Thankfully this kind of weather doesn’t happen very often, and that’s why I am so deeply impressed with the response we had from the whole community. Everyone worked their best under difficult and unexpected circumstances.

Provincial agencies were working to ensure that everyone was safe including remote First Nations communities like the Xeni Gwet’in.

The Ministry of Transportation and our private road contractors made every effort to assist people living in flooded areas to gain much needed access to their properties.

The ranching community also came together to help one another out especially in the Big Creek area. This included trucking rocks to help stabilize overflowing river banks.

Read More: RANCH MUSINGS: We are at the mercy of the weather

For someone taking care of dozens of livestock, the prospect of getting stuck on your own is pretty scary without any help from your neighbours when you need it most.

Emergency Social Services with the Cariboo Regional District also had to step it up when so many people needed assistance all at once.

I just completed a tour of the damaged areas last week and had the opportunity to speak to a lot of residents including ranchers.

Everyone affected should be aware there are provincial resources available through the Disaster Financial Assistance program. The DFA program is designed to only cover uninsurable losses.

Feel free to contact me if you believe you might be eligible for DFA funding. I’m always available if you have questions or are having difficulty completing all the forms.

My number in Williams Lake is (250) 305-3800 and in 100 Mile House (250) 395-3916 or email my staff person directly at Beverly.Marks@leg.bc.ca.

Donna Barnett is the MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin

