COLUMN: Budget 2023 fails to deliver for Cariboo

Last week, the NDP introduced Budget 2023, their plan for investing in our province over the next few years. However, despite the fanfare, it became clear that there is little to celebrate in their budget — particularly for rural B.C.

Frankly, it was disappointing to see so little bravery from Premier David Eby after he made so many statements promising bold action to face our current crises. Instead, he left British Columbians with record-high spending on record-low results.

Despite government’s rhetoric on health care, it’s clear the outcomes have never been worse for people. One in five British Columbians don’t have a family doctor. Hospitals are in total chaos and emergency rooms see repeated closures around the province. Unfortunately, there is nothing in the budget to give people confidence this will change any time soon.

This budget also revealed the long-awaited upgrades to Cariboo Memorial Hospital are almost 70 per cent over-budget and nearly three years behind schedule.

And while it’s good to see this government allot dollars for addictions treatment, the NDP’s commitments in Budget 2023 are sorely lacking when compared against our Official Opposition’s Better is Possible plan. In their budget, the NDP have made no mention of eliminating fees for treatment and have set no money aside to expand the innovative Red Fish Health Centre model of recovery around the province.

At the same time, the resource industry also appears to be left behind. Natural resource revenues are projected to fall by 33 per cent over two years — reflecting the NDP approach of managing a decline in the resource sector rather than planning for a sustainable future.

I wish I could say there was more in Budget 2023 for the people of Cariboo-Chilcotin, but unfortunately that just doesn’t seem to be the case.

Rural B.C. has once again been left without the support it needs and deserves.

