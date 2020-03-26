Downtown Williams Lake March 26, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CHAMBER CHATTER: Navigating the future in response to COVID-19

A message from Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce president Vanessa Riplinger

Editor;

Dear Chamber members,

In times like these, when we’re all feeling the economic impacts from COVID-19, we must keep in mind that safety must be our priority.

We have once again come together as a community, and we must work together to keep our health care workers protected.

The last week has upended our lives and the way we do business.

Read More:Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

First and foremost, our members are at the top of our minds and we wanted to let you know our next steps as we navigate our future.

The BC Chamber is in continual communication with federal, provincial and municipal officials.

We are encouraged by the federal government’s $82 billion federal economic response, in addition to their previously announced $10 billion of loan support through BDC and EDC.

The B.C. Government announced its $5 billion COVID-19 Action Plan for the Economy.

This will complement the $82 billion federal economic response package announced last week.

The provincial plan invests in services such as health care, help to provide monetary relief for workers and allocate $2.2 billion for businesses and recovery.

This action plan includes the extending of provincial tax filing and payment deadlines to Sept. 30, 2020, which applies to the Employer Health Tax, the provincial sales tax, municipal and regional district tax, the carbon tax and more.

The provincial carbon tax rate increase scheduled for April 1 will be delayed and reviewed. They will be cutting the school tax on the business property class as well as the light- and major-industry classes in half for 2020.

Read More: Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

The province also allocated $1.5 billion to support long-term economic recovery, once this pandemic has passed.

The BC Chamber has been working with all governments to ensure funds can flow to businesses and individuals.

Last week, the COVID-19 Cabinet was established. It is a group of like-minded organizations.

It is the hope of this group that it will serve as the voice of the business community.

We believe in the strength and resiliency of the Williams Lake and the Cariboo.

Please call with questions you have and we will do our best to help as we are in this together.

Stay safe.

Vanessa Riplinger

Vanessa Riplinger is the president of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

COVID-19: Cariboo Regional District closes share sheds

Effective March 26 they will be closed until further notice

CHAMBER CHATTER: Navigating the future in response to COVID-19

A message from Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce president Vanessa Riplinger

Prince George creator of #heartsofpg aimed to calm own anxiety over COVID-19

In one week, the movement has caught on worldwide

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Update: Highway 97 re-opened 40 kilometres north of Wildwood after vehicle, grass fire

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department extinguished vehicle and grass fires

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

COVID-19 case confimed at Save-On in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Most Read