Jacinta D’Andrea invites everyone to participate in Bike to Work and School Week, May 27 to June 2. As the co-ordinator, she said it’s an opportunity to make a difference in WIlliams Lake’s air quality, get some exercise and just have fun. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Bike to work and school week, May 27 to June 2

With vehicle emissions responsible for 30 per cent of pollutants in Williams Lake’s air quality, the week offers residents the opportunity to make a difference

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 through June 2 in B.C.

Jacinta D’Andrea, this year’s co-ordinator of the annual event in Williams Lake, said it’s a good opportunity for people to make a difference to our air quality.

D’Andrea sits on the Williams Lake Air Quality round table and said vehicle emissions are responsible for a third of the pollutants in our airshed.

So, she added, riding a bike and walking can make a difference.

In Williams Lake people love their bikes and finding ways to utilize them more for transportation, and Bike to Work and School Week, is a good way to explore that.

Some of the Tribune staff have commutes on Highway 20 and as other cyclists know, the stretch from the South Lakeside Drive intersection to Mackenzie Avenue is dangerous.

There is no biking lane or real shoulder for biking into town and using the outside of the meridian requires skill because the path is very narrow.

It would be interesting to know why the original highway design there did not account for people who are walking or cycling.

D’Andrea also said physical activity is really important for our health and for maintaining our lung capacity.

“Especially now while skies are blue and we’re not hiding from the wildfire smoke seen in recent summers.”

Besides, it’s enjoyable to ride a bike, she added.

“For anyone, no matter your age, when you ride your bike and arrive at your destination, you are energized and awake and ready to face the day of work or school.”

She encourages everyone to participate in any way, whether that’s parking and riding or walking if it’s not feasible to bike all the way.

There is lots of local business support, with lots of deals through the week, she added and encouraged people to check out the Bike to Work Week Facebook page and sign up.

https://www.facebook.com/biketoworkwilliamslake/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAPFq2S9SZ4Kffn_eMO9dq1qlkhQVEBvxwQTfq24A2yVkbfkZ4uyaBSRNPnVfqcCoFNlrSmBaD0htqh

-Williams Lake Tribune

