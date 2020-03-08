March 8, 2020 is International Women’s Day - a day for women from all different backgrounds and cultures to band together to fight for gender parity and women’s rights. (Pixabay photo)

#BecauseOfYou: Tell us who inspires you on International Women’s Day

The world has come along way with equal rights, but there is still more work to be done

International Women’s Day is on Sunday, March 8, a time to recognize the outstanding contributions of all women and an opportunity to promote and support gender equality.

Canada’s theme for International Women’s Day 2020 is #BecauseOf You which pays tribute to the diverse and inspirational gender equality change-makers.

In the March 6 edition of the Williams Lake Tribune we have featured some women in our community who are making a difference.

For every one of the women we interviewed, there are dozens more who we could have written about who are doing great things in the Williams Lake area.

Empowering women and girls to equally participate in economic, social, sport and political life benefits people of all genders.

It increases economic prosperity, promotes peace and security, upholds fairness and justice in our society, and ultimately creates happier and healthier communities.

We encourage our readers to use the hashtage #BecauseOfYou to name and honour and celebrate women in their lives and communities whose work and impact inspires them.

The Tribune will be inviting readers to add to our #BecauseOfYou# Facebook post on Sunday, March 8.

In 1975, the United Nations recognized International Women’s Year and began celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 of that year.

The world has come along way with equal rights, but there is still more work to be done.

How can you help make a difference in the lives of women around you?

-Williams Lake Tribune

