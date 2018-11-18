Asbestos is an odourless, colourless, naturally occurring mineral that can be found in more than 3,000 building materials used in homes built before 1990. (Common License Photo)

Asbestos: What to know before renovating your home

Asbestos is an odourless, colourless, naturally occurring mineral

Al Johnson

Special to the Tribune

Thinking about home renovations? If your home was built before 1990, it probably contains asbestos, which will have to be removed safely before any other work can begin.

Asbestos is an odourless, colourless, naturally occurring mineral that can be found in more than 3,000 building materials used in homes built before 1990.

Some common affected materials include vinyl and linoleum flooring, loose insulation, roof shingles, stucco, pipe insulation, gypsum-board filling compound and deck under-sheeting, to name a few.

In most cases, asbestos-containing materials are safe if left alone.

But when disturbed, asbestos fibres can be released into the air and breathed in.

READ MORE: Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

That exposure can cause serious health concerns, including lung diseases and cancer.

In B.C., asbestos-related diseases are the leading cause of death for workers, and the numbers are on the rise.

Between 2008 and 2017, 617 workers died from asbestos-related diseases, mainly from exposure decades ago, when it was still being used in building materials.

To address the issue, WorkSafeBC is complementing our prevention team’s inspection efforts with a public-awareness campaign directed at homeowners.

We want to ensure that homeowners who are planning on renovating or demolishing older buildings are aware of the danger hiding in plain sight, and that they contact a contractor to identify and safely remove any asbestos before a project begins.

Contractors have a responsibility to keep their employees safe at the worksite.

So, what’s your responsibility as a homeowner if you’re renovating?

Before starting work, ask your contractor whether it is likely that your home contains asbestos.

If so, you must hire a qualified professional to take samples of suspect materials for testing in a laboratory, which will produce a report identifying the materials that contain asbestos.

READ MORE: WorkSafeBC calls on construction industry to protect its workers

Once these materials have been identified, they must be removed by a qualified asbestos-abatement contractor.

Make sure the contractor you use is registered with WorkSafeBC, and that they have the knowledge, experience and equipment to safely remove the asbestos.

When the abatement is complete, the contractor will provide a report confirming that all the asbestos has been removed, and your home will be ready for renovation and is asbestos-safe.

Identifying and removing asbestos is the right thing to do — not only to ensure the health and safety of those doing the work, but also that of you and your family.

To learn more, visit thinkasbestos.com.

Al Johnson is the vice-president, prevention services, at WorkSafeBC.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Just Posted

Asbestos: What to know before renovating your home

Asbestos is an odourless, colourless, naturally occurring mineral

Wolverines take championship at Merritt co-ed hockey tournament

The Williams Lake Wolverines skated to a first-place result at the Last Minute Co-Ed Tournament

UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers located safe east of Williams Lake

CCSAR search manager Grant MacPherson said they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 17

Stamps take sole possession of top spot in CIHL

Williams Lake defeats Prince Rupert 7-4 in battle between leagues’ top-two teams

Forget Black Friday, try Plaid Friday and shop local

The Love Williams Lake program encourages residents to wear plaid this Black Friday and shop local.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

High-end B.C. house prices dropping, but no relief at lower levels

But experts say home ownership remains out of reach for many for middle- and lower-income families

Worker killed in collision at B.C. coal mine

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

Most Read