Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Photo submitted)

A new beginning

Thank you for choosing me as your MLA

May I begin by thanking the Williams Lake Tribune for providing me with a weekly column to help keep you up-to-date with the latest issues we face, especially after an awfully challenging year for everyone.

The people of Cariboo-Chilcotin have experienced one life-changing event after the other in the past few years.

Wildfires, flooding, and a downturn in the forest industry that is only now beginning to recover, are just a few of the challenges we often face in the communities that we call home.

Ever since you chose me as your MLA in a snap election that took place only a few months ago, it never ceases to amaze me to see the resilience that our people have in the face of adversity.

The pandemic is no exception.

Thanks to people like you, we are containing the virus in our neck of the woods. But we have to remain vigilant to protect ourselves and our families.

While the roll-out of the BC Recovery Benefit has been painfully slow, I am still encouraging everyone to apply before the June 30 deadline.

You can fill out an application online or by regular mail. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call toll-free at 1-833-882-0020 or simply e-mail BCRBPsupport@gov.bc.ca.

Most British Columbians will be eligible based on personal income in 2019. This benefit is a one-time, tax-free payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and single parents and up to $500 for eligible individuals.

The pandemic has affected everyone differently – including a delay to the opening of my constituency offices.

However I’m happy to report our offices in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are now open.

Please take care in what will no doubt be another challenging year.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Most Read