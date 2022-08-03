64th annual 4-H Show and Sale this weekend in Williams Lake

It’s going to be very busy in the coming days at the Williams Lake Stockyards, where the 64th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale is set to kick off Aug. 4. Pictured above, 4-H members take part in the inaugural Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show June3-5. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is an exciting time of year for 4-H members who will be gathering with families to show off all their hard work at the 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale taking place Aug. 4-8.

The Williams Lake Stockyards on Cattle Drive will be bustling with youthful energy as there are more than 140 youth taking part this year.

Clubs participating include Big Lake, Canim Lake, Chimney Lake, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation.

We at the Tribune are always impressed by the efforts of the youth who raise the steers, swines, sheep, turkeys, poultry and rabbits they display at the show as well as the many projects they undertake such as leather work, photography, foods and small engines.

Equally impressive is the generosity of the community shown each year at the sale, which takes place this year on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade of champions will happen before the sale at 5:30 p.m..

Set up begins Wednesday with trailers arriving at the stockyards. The showings in different categories begin Thursday and continue until Sunday.

This week’s edition of the Tribune includes our 4-H supplement with the photographs and write-ups submitted by club members. Whether the 4-H member is new or seasoned, it is refreshing to see the confidence, commitment and enthusiasm expressed.

Good luck everyone. Enjoy the opportunity to gather in person and catch up with friends from other clubs.

-Williams Lake Tribune

