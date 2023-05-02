Walter ‘Wally’ Rennie

Celebration of Life ~
Please join us in celebrating the life of Walter (Wally) Rennie.
Saturday, May 6th at 1 pm.
Cariboo Community Church 35 Oliver Street, Williams Lake, BC

