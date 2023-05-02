Celebration of Life ~
Please join us in celebrating the life of Walter (Wally) Rennie.
Saturday, May 6th at 1 pm.
Cariboo Community Church 35 Oliver Street, Williams Lake, BC
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Cannabis
- Contests
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map