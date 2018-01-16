Sep 29, 1942 – Jan 16, 2018

Thomas Michael Fulton (Tom, Tommy, Haggis, Buttons) died peacefully surrounded by friends and family on December 4, 2017 in Williams Lake, B.C. at the age of 75.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Maureen; children, Graham (Sara) Fulton and Allison (Curt) Levens; older but wiser brother Willie Fulton of Kirkintilloch, Scotland and his dashing sister Anne Marie Crosbie of Bournemouth, England.

He also left behind four cheeky grandkids; Brooke, Boston, Aiden and Kael.

He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Fulton, mother Mary Fulton and brother Corrie Fulton, all of Glasgow, Scotland.

Tom was born on September 29, 1942 in Glasgow, Scotland. After moving to Williams Lake in 1970, Tom settled down and plied his trade for several companies in town, before settling in with the crew of miscreants at the City Works Yard. When Tom wasn’t leaning on his shovel at work, he was known to frequent the public house for a bevy with his buddies.

His children remember him as a loving father who passed on his passion for fishing and sport and encouraged them at an early age to eat vegetables they had no interest in eating.

When time (and his fixed income) would allow, Tom and Maureen thoroughly enjoyed travelling, often back to Scotland to visit with friends and family. They could also be found tending to their gardens and liked fishing trips to the numerous local lakes and rivers.

A celebration of life is scheduled for December 16th at 3 pm at the Williams Lake Golf and Country Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local charity or food bank to help those in need over the holiday season.