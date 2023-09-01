Stanley Roy Seward

Join us in celebrating the life of Stanley Roy Seward.
May 29, 1933 – July 15, 2023
Saturday, September 16, 2023
1 – 4 p.m.
at the “Loon” Restaurant
We would love for you to join us and share your stories and favourite memories of Roy.

