Rudy & Eleonore Klassen

A Memorial Service for both will be heldWednesday June 29, 2022
6:00 PM
Williams Lake Evangelical Free Church
1100 11 Ave. N, Williams Lake
To assist in our planning please RSVP to the Evangelical Free Church
250-392-2843 or reception@wlefc.org

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries