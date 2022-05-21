July 4, 1945 – May 21, 2022
When I look back to that time and place where “we” began, I remember how lucky I felt to find someone like you.
When I think of the years that you’ve been the one at my side, I know we’ve shared more smiles, more laughter, and more love than I ever could have hoped for.
“Gone but not forgotten”
we miss you, love your family.Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map