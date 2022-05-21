Penny Nichol Forseille













July 4, 1945 – May 21, 2022

When I look back to that time and place where “we” began, I remember how lucky I felt to find someone like you.

When I think of the years that you’ve been the one at my side, I know we’ve shared more smiles, more laughter, and more love than I ever could have hoped for.

“Gone but not forgotten”

we miss you, love your family.