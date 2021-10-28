Paul Huber

Paul Huber, long time resident of 150 Mile House, BC, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Paul will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling. We will miss you at the Friday Union meetings. Thank you to the Hospital and Cariboo Place staff, and Pastor John Nicholson.
