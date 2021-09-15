It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Pat Murphy. She chose to Die with Dignity at home surrounded by her children.

She will be remembered as a traveler, an educator, an artist, a friend, a grandmother, and an amazing mother.

She has asked that she throw one last party for all who want to attend.

Pat’s Party will take place at the Laughing Loon Pub on October 2nd at 2 pm. She spoke of all her friends and family at the end and know she cherished you all.

With love and sadness, Kerry (Michael, Mryn, and Angus), Shauna (Ryan, Finley, Rowan), and J.P.