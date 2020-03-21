March 21, 2020
The family of the late John Issigonis would like to announce the postponing of the Celebration of Life Service that was to be held on Saturday March 21, 2020, due to health and safety concerns for those attending.
A service will be announced at a later day. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-4333
Condolences may be offered at www.pleasantvalleyfh.com
Pleasant Valley Funeral Home
