Michele Buckmaster











It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michele Buckmaster. Lovingly remembered by her husband Terry Dickie, her children Wade, Monique, Jayme, and Jason, her grandchildren, her sisters Lucy and Mylene and brother Robert, and many other friends and relatives.

As per Michele’s wishes there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.