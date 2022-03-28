March 28, 2022

The fourth Rawluk baby was a boy, he made his way into the world 5 minutes past midnight on March 1st. If he had been born five minutes earlier, he would have been a leap year baby, but being the center of attention was not Michael Rawluk’s way. Michael was one of 11 kids in the Rawluk- Viher household; maybe because there were so many they all were quiet and introverted. In grade 12, his teacher suggested that taking drama would help him with his shyness. It worked: on stage he didn’t have to worry about what to say and when to say it, all was in the script! He was able to use his limitless creativity and love of play and he shone on stage. He’d found his home and his people. Over 50 years he was either behind the stage as a director or in front acting. He took all roles and made even the smallest part memorable. Along the way he was honoured to have the support and mentorship of Gwen Ringwood, who saw his spark in a school production and phoned him the next day, continuing to support him for years. Michael loved wandering with his camera. He had the ability to see the world in a magical way. His quiet demeanour allowed him to get close to wild animals and made him invisible enough to ensure his subjects were at ease and he made even the mundane beautiful.

His biggest work of art was his son Ben, co- produced with Trish Boyes. He was so proud of his caring and compassionate man and was so happy that Ben found a wonderful partner in Michael Joyce.

Family was very special to Michael; all his halves and steps were all loved dearly. Even though distance kept them apart, he always held them close. In particular, his brother Randy held a special corner of his heart, because Randy’s gift of stem cells gave him three more years of life. Michael was always there whenever anyone needed any help, but he was not one to ask for help himself. He didn’t want to impose on people and he never considered how loved he was. He thought he didn’t have friends but only acquaintances. As his health declined and people called, serenaded, read, and visited he realized that he was wrong, he did have friends and they were all wonderful.

Michael loved children and he loved his grandchildren, who were his joy. Justina, Fawst, Magnus, Matilda and Hawk had their own paparazzi, a grandpa who was the best reader of stories who loved to get down on the floor and play.

He will be missed by so many, but his love Kim will miss him the most. His struggle to find health was all for her, he kept going when others would have called it quits. Their time together was the best in both their lives and like a jigsaw puzzle they just fit.

Thank you to all the medical professionals who helped Michael’s journey: Dr. Sutherland and the bone marrow transplant team; the staff at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab and ACU and emergency room who provided care in the most difficult conditions. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy who did more than fill his many prescriptions. Last but not least a special thank you to Dr. Fedore and Dr. Miller for their help and compassion.

Michael and his family would be so happy if you would honour his memory by donating to any of these organizations:

The Canadian Blood Services for all the blood products that made it possible for him to survive. BC Cancer for the invaluable work in testing, supportive therapies, and free cancer drugs.

Deni House, whose wonderful staff made his last week one of peace, support and love.





