1963-2020 ~ It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mark French grieves his unexpected passing at his home in Williams Lake.

Mark was born in Bella Coola in 1963 while his family lived at Anahim Lake. They later lived in Bridge Lake before moving to Williams Lake in 1970.

Mark graduated from Columneetza and attended Cariboo College. He worked as a chef and restaurant manager for a number of years before becoming a roofer. He leaves his wife Angela, son Daniel, daughter Chantal, his mother Diana, brothers John, Mike, Paul and Bill, and numerous close relatives. He was predeceased by his dad Robert. There will be no funeral service by request.