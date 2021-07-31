Margie and Woody Kaufman













July 31, 2021

CELEBRATION OF LIVES

The Kaufman Family invites you to come celebrate the lives of Margie and Woody Kaufman. We will be bidding farewell to this brilliant couple July 31, 2021 at the McLeese Lake Hall. Service and memory sharing will be at 2 PM to be followed by refreshments and potluck finger foods.Obituary