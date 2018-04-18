Margaret Ellen Wanless

Aug 4, 1946 – Apr 18, 2018

Margaret was a loving mother to Julia, and an adoring grandmother to Ty. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her fierce intelligence, dry wit, keen insightfulness, generous spirit and remarkable tenacity.

Margaret was a respected teacher in the field of deaf education for over twenty years. In her youth, she was an accomplished track and field athlete and archer.

Margaret had an abiding interest in the arts: she was an avid reader of literature and poetry, a collector of painting and sculpture, and a fan of cinema and Latin music. She also kept pace with popular culture as an aficionado of the British royal family. She found comfort and purpose in the Christian faith, and was a devout, practicing Anglican for her entire life.

Margaret loved waterfronts and ocean vistas. She will be cremated, and her ashes scattered at scenic points around mainland Vancouver and Vancouver Island so she may live forever where she was at peace.

Your greatest joy – your beautiful grandson – will visit you every time he looks out on the horizon, Mom… and you will see him grow up. We love you to Heaven and back.