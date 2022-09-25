Louise Margaret Holst

September 25, 2022

1921-2021 ~ It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much-loved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother on September 25th, 2021.

Mom led a full life filled with many happy adventures. Her biggest joy was when she was with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family and close friends were honoured to gather and celebrate her milestone 100th birthday.

She was predeceased by her Husband John, and Daughter Iona Kelly.

She is survived by her Brother: Herman Schweers, Sons: Laery Holst (Shirley) and Ted Holst, Daughters: Beverly Holst, Jo-Ann Liebaert (René). Son-in-law: John Kelly, Grandchildren: Angus MacKinnon, Noela Shields (Bryan), Shelley Plaquin (Shane), Sybil Hoiss (Ryan), Kyle Liebaert (Jen), Great Grandchildren: Reid & Jenna Shields, Mia & Presley Liebaert.

Forever in our Hearts. Rest in peace Mom.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

