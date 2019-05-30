May 30, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Louis Edward Perron, former owner of Fir Crest Resort in Lac La Hache. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rolande; children, Gisele (Bob), Dan (Wendy) and Carmen (Lance); grandchildren, Raylene, Lyndsy, Crystal, Jen, Blair and Brad; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Rylee and Mason.

Funeral Mass to be held at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 5691 Horse Lake Rd.100 Mile House, B.C. on June 1, 2019 at 1 pm.