December 21, 1942 – February 19, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Lillian Marie McKinnon (nee Jacobsen). Born on December 22, 1942 at Dugan Lake, B.C. to Einar and Edna Jacobsen and raised at Big Lake Ranch.

Mom spent many hours knitting mittens, slippers and sweaters to give away. She cherished her friends and looked forward to her Monday outings for wings at the Legion with Lillian. Wednesdays with Janet. Mom was an “adopted” sister to Janet and her sisters and was forever grateful to have been able to go for a Hawaiian cruise with them. And this last summer spending time with her friend Dawn. Phone calls were always her favorite past time and as everyone who knew her, it was a good way of killing a few hours!

Most of all mom loved spending time with family, especially all of her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents Einar and Edna Jacobsen, brother John Jacobsen, brother-in-law Kenny Foster, niece Reta-Lynn Jacobsen and numerous aunts and uncles.

Survived by children Juanita (Wayne) grandchildren- Bailey (Frank), Brodie and Chance. Lloyd (Theresa) grandchildren- Tyson and Chase. Leona (Glenn) grandchildren- Brandy and Brittany (Riley) great grandma to Emilia. Noel (Marlo) grandchildren Allison and Amy. Sister Carole Foster and family. Sister-in-law Cindy Jacobsen and family.

We would like to thank Dr. Tamara Krivokapic for her loving care. Larry and Eileen Wilson, and Mona and Lorne Anderson for all of their kindness for driving mom to her numerous appointments.

As per her request there will not be a service, but a gathering will be held later in the summer.

We will forever miss your beautiful smile.