January 11, 2021

1992-2021 ~ We have lost our Liam, the one who always made us laugh with his huge smile, infectious laugh, and amazing sense of humor.

Liam was born and raised in Williams Lake and attended school at Kwaleen and Columneetza but his real education was the mechanical ability he learned from his dad Mark, and his extensive culinary skills from his mom Sandy. He worked at Black Press alongside his dad for a few years and then moved to Fort St. John to work on the oil rigs. He enjoyed the work and the great guys he worked with and progressed steadily up through the ranks.

He was an arm wrestling champ and was an expert at teasing his mom, three sisters, and little brother. Liam had a great big heart and you could always count on him to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Liam was a proud Canadian and especially proud of his Scottish heritage. He loved his family and was very protective of his sisters and brother (he was the only one allowed to tease them). They all miss him terribly.

Liam is survived by his parents Mark and Sandy Lees who are absolutely devastated. Also survived by the love of his life Kayla Gaunt and his faithful sidekick Bane. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Shereen Lees (Joel), Taya Lees (Shea), Kirsten Lees (Otis), and brother Callum Lees. Nephews Avery Lees, Celton and Camlen Requarth, and his favourite niece Gracie Lynne Lees.

Also forever remembered by his Gramma Vivian MacNeil (Doug), his 99 year old Great Grandmother Stella Buchanan, Great Aunts Charlotte Buchanan and Lynda Pinette. Uncles Scott Lees (Marlene), Russ Lees (Cindy), Grahame Lees (Lindalee), and Angus MacNeil. Aunts Tara Lees (Keith) and Heather Laukkanen. Cousins Matt and Jay Lees, Erin Krauskopf, Taylor Lees, Reagan, Spencer, and Logan Meise, Scott, Caitlyn, and Brittany Lees, Leslie Karl, Melissa Laukkanen, Katie MacNeil and his very best friend Case Grindley.

Rest in Peace Liam, we love you.