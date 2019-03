February 28, 2019

Len passed away after a short battle with illness in Kelowna BC. Len was

predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bryan.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Donna and daughters Naomi (Trevor) and Kelly (Josh); grandchildren Miranda Justin Kylar and Gabe; brother Al and sisters

Sharon and Rose; and many nieces and nephews and close family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in William’s Lake at the Elks Hall on March

9, 2019 at 1 pm.