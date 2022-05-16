May 16, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James Lutze. James, most commonly known as Jim, is survived by his fiancée and loving children. Jim was fortunate to live a full life raising his 3 children with his first love, Dinah Lutze, and was blessed to find love again with Simone Widdoes and her 2 children.

Jim was known for his infectious laugh, boisterous guitar playing and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

A memorial will be hosted at 850 Mackenzie North in Williams Lake on May 28 at 11am.

