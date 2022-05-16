May 16, 2022
In loving memory ~
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James Lutze. James, most commonly known as Jim, is survived by his fiancée and loving children. Jim was fortunate to live a full life raising his 3 children with his first love, Dinah Lutze, and was blessed to find love again with Simone Widdoes and her 2 children.
Jim was known for his infectious laugh, boisterous guitar playing and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
A memorial will be hosted at 850 Mackenzie North in Williams Lake on May 28 at 11am.
Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map