June 19, 1955 – October 9, 2019

Was born June 19th 1955 and passed away on August 17th 2019. After a very short battle with cancer, in the hospital she worked in as a nurse for 39 years.

Imbi was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her parents were from Estonia. They escaped across the Baltic Sea to Sweden in a fishing boat during the war. Before travelling to Finland, her brother Ain was born in Sweden. They then travelled to Winnipeg, before finally settling in Toronto. She was born when her brother Ain was 9 years old. As a child she learned to play the piano, and later on became a Girl Guide Leader. She also travelled to Europe with an Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team. Imbi spoke Estonian at home, and learned French and English in school.

In the spring of 1975, Imbi came to Williams Lake as a nursing student from Toronto University. She then returned to Toronto to work in a hematology unit at Sick Kids Hospital. In 1980, she returned to Williams Lake with her nursing degree, and began working on the Pediatric Ward at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. In the same year she married the love of her life, Allan, and two years later Markus was born. In 1986 they decided to move back to Ontario, but soon returned in 1988 with another son, Jaan, just 6 weeks old.

On the job Imbi was a phenomenal teacher, mentor, and “techie.” She was a nurse who commanded respect, wearing the nursing cap long after many had given up the tradition.

Imbi is predeceased by her parents Adele and Albert Roost, and son Kalev in 1986. She is survived by her loving Husband Allan, Son Markus (Taryen), Son Jaan (Alyssa), and Grandchildren Khloe, Kaleb, Braelyn and Easton who was just 4 months old. She was proud of her Grandchildren and they always put a smile on her face. Imbi also leaves behind her Brother Ain (Amy), and their family; David, Lindsey and children Matthew and Grace.

The family would also like to thank the doctors & nurses in ICU for the care Imbi received in her final days.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

From Estonia, Toronto and the Cariboo, many friends and family will miss Imbi dearly