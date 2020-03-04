With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Gilbert Maurice Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne of 63 years. Also their 5 children and spouses, Debbie & Jim Ridge, Kevin & Kathy Murphy, Karen Murphy, Steve & Mavis Murphy, Kylie & Bill. The grandchildren: Sophia, Lisa, James, Tanya, Trisha, Spring, Shannon, Julie, Angie, Heather and Geremy. Also with many great grandchildren.

Dad was born in Sundre, Alberta in 1933. The oldest boy out of 7 and had 5 sisters. Dad has done many jobs in his life, too many to mention them all. He worked for the railroad, for Inland Natural Gas for 22 years. He was a welder fabricator, operated heavy equipment and also ran his own service crew. Dad’s final job was driving school bus for District 27. Dad made many long term friends through out his work life. Too many to be able to mention.

In 1988, Dad and Mom found a beautiful piece of land in the Spokin Lake area near Williams Lake, BC. Where they worked hard side by side, and with friends and family to clear the land for their final home.

Upon retirement Dad could spend more time with one of his favorite hobbies, riding his tennessee walker lady. Dad was the co-founder of 4 Season’s Wagon Rides. He also took a stand against the Carbon Tax, by organizing a protest ride form his home to Williams Lake. He was joined by many Wagons and outriders.

Dad was sponsored by Vic Sharman, owner of Tim Hortons in William Lake. By going to the fall fairs all over the province with his big perchrons. Dad entered the cart class, single and double log skid and other events. His favorite was the heavy horse pull. This is where he met is good friends Calvin and Jan Buchta.

For years they competed against each other and had the time of their lives. Another favorite pass time of Dad’s was hanging out with Rod Blake and Flip Blake at their wood lot. Thank you guys for everything you did with and for our Dad.

Dad and Mom also had a terrific relationship with Dr. Paul Magnuson and his girls that worked for him. Crissy, Barb, and Ann, loved it when Dad would bring in Cinnamon buns. Dad of course would love the hugs he would receive. The nurses on the 3rd floor of the Cariboo Hospital in Williams Lake were fantastic with their care of Dad also.

Dad enjoyed doing many things in his life. The things he loved the most was his wife, children, grandchildren and many great grandchildren “FAMILY”.