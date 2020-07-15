It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Geertruida “Trudy” Berkelaar.

Trudy was a loving and dedicated Wife, Mother and Oma who’s world revolved around her family.

Trudy’s greatest joy was time spent with her loved ones. She will be dearly missed by Eric, her devoted husband of 68 years, her children Corky (Dolores), Ellie (Leonard), Ernie, Len (Joyce), and Ben (Heather). Sadly, she was predeceased by her cherished Daughter Linda (Greg).

Also missing Oma are her 16 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren (plus 2 on the way) who she was so proud of as well as many extended family members in Canada and in Holland.

Trudy’s life was one of adventure. Immigrating with Eric to Canada from Holland after their marriage, they built a family she was proud of and created a lifetime of happy memories camping, travelling and enjoying numerous family gatherings and events Trudy leaves us with a legacy of courage, kindness, practicality, good humour, and one heck of a jello salad recipe.

Sweetheart, Mom, Oma…..you will be dearly missed and remembered every day. Give Linda our love.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

You are missed beyond measure