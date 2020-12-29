Florence Francelia (Fluff) Flynn passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Prince George surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves behind her daughters, Mieke (Jimmi) and Libby (Dan), grandchildren, Piper, Zephyr, Jonah and Simon; siblings Heather (Alan), Karla (Fred), Alan (Lori), Larry (Trudy) and David (Pat); many nieces and nephews; and countless chosen family members and friends. She did not disclose her age and nor shall we.

Fluff lived an adventurous, lively, and deeply compassionate life. She laughed loudly and often, and was a wonderful storyteller. She grew up in small towns in Saskatchewan and recounted many tales of mischief and fun with her brothers and sisters in the prairie countryside, a spirit which continued long into her adult life.

She never held back from dancing, singing, hosting friends, or celebrating milestones, no matter how minor. Fluff adored her connections with others. She was the kind of grandmother who kept ice cream in her freezer for breakfast and gummy bears made with fruit juice, swearing they were healthy.

She was a devoted friend, prizing relationships that stretched back decades, as well as newer ones.

Fluff was a deeply committed social worker. She understood the inherent dignity of those she worked with and especially loved working with children. Later in life she worked for PLAR, helping adults across the world get university credit for life experiences outside of formal education.

She was a devoted Raging Granny, writing and singing protest songs across Vancouver in the last decade of her life. She listened to CBC at all times and strongly believed in a just, humane world.

Throughout her life, the world was Fluff’s home. In her early 20s, she travelled for many years and her journeys included sailing to Greece, roaming parts of Africa, living in the Himalayas, and crisscrossing the Middle East. She lived, worked and studied all across Canada, including Churchill, Manitoba and Iqaluit, Nunavut.

In 2014, even after diagnosed with a serious illness, she traveled to Bhutan, wanting to better understand a society that prized happiness over gross domestic product. Until her very last weeks, she lived in her tranquil home in Soda Creek, British Columbia overlooking the Fraser River.

Fluff took great comfort from the practice of loving kindness. In honour of her light and legacy, we suggest contributions to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo-Chilcotin Branch (Homeless Outreach Program), or that you donate time or resources to a charity focused on vulnerable people.

Special thanks to Dr Cam Gross and other caregivers for their role in Fluff’s gentle passing. We will honour Fluff’s life in 2021.