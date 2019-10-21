October 21, 2019

We are absolutely devastated to announce the passing of Faith Liberty Unger this Monday, October 21, 2019. Faith is survived by her mother Denise and step father Joe, her brother Levi and step brother Joey. As well as her grandmother and grandfather Sandy and Marty and her grandfather Bill as well as great grandmother Jean. Faith is also survived by grandparents Debbie and Lee along with a biological father Allen. Faith is also survived by several aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Faith was amazing in every way and was the kind of person you might aspire to be. The world is a darker place without her light shining in it. I will love you so much always and forever Bebe, love mama.