April 8, 1929 – June 22, 2019

There will be a celebration of life for Evelyn Durban at the Anglican Hall on Carson Drive, Saturday, June 22 at 1 pm. Stop in for a cup of tea and memories.

Vera Evelyn Durban (known to everyone as Evelyn) was born in Burns Lake, April 8, 1929 to Henry and Grace Nicholls.

Evelyn completed her schooling in Burns Lake and also met the love of her life, Albert (Archie) Durban there. They were married in July 1947. Evelyn and Albert had 5 children; Fran (Gary), Donald (Debbie), Allan, Denise (Rob) and Norine (Gord).

Evelyn and Albert lived in many BC towns until finally settling in Williams Lake in 1973.

Evelyn loved gardening and travelling and she kept herself busy with family and friends.

Evelyn was a kind and gentle soul and will be sorely missed by her friends and family.