Estelle Annabelle Cooper











July 24, 1933 – January 20, 2020

Estelle Annabelle Cooper, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and GG, passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. on January 20, 2020. She is survived by her 3 daughters, adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. Estelle was predeceased by her loving husband, Douglas. They both remain forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.