July 24, 1933 – January 20, 2020
Estelle Annabelle Cooper, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and GG, passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. on January 20, 2020. She is survived by her 3 daughters, adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. Estelle was predeceased by her loving husband, Douglas. They both remain forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map