Forever Loved ~ It is with great sadness, the Leclerc children wish to announce the passing of their parents:

Ernest Eugene Leclerc

October 17, 1940 – July 20, 2021

Ernie was born in Laurier, Manitoba, to George and Angele Leclerc. Being the oldest of 15 children, Ernie developed his strong work ethic and a growing commitment of love and responsibility for family and friends. He helped his father on the family farm and learned the art of horse logging in the Riding Mountains.

Ernie worked his way up in the logging industry around Williams Lake and established a successful career as a logging contractor. He was predeceased by his father and mother, his little brother Joseph and his loving wife, Laverne, who passed away a month before him.

Together these two amazing people built a life full of love and laughter, hard work and the shared commitment of raising 5 children and 9 grandchildren. Ernie and Laverne leave behind their five children, Ernie, Kathleen, Roger, Florence and Alain. Together their presence, humour, sharp wit and hospitality with will be greatly missed.

Laverne Dorothy Rose Leclerc

October 19, 1943 – June 19, 2021

Laverne was born in Cranberry Portage, Manitoba, to Ernest and Florentine Roy. She was the middle child of 7 siblings. Laverne was a very loving child and like her husband of 60 years, she carried that strong love of family and friends into her married life.

In the early years, she developed her culinary and home making skills and she and Ernie always had an open door policy when it came to hospitality. Laverne was predeceased by her father and mother, and her sisters, Marie and Patricia and by her brother, Edward.

There will be a Celebration of Life for this amazing couple on October 9th, beginning at 1 pm at the 150 Mile Community hall (Firehall). More details to follow in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.