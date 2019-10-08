December 1958 – October 2019 ~ Eric was predeceased by his father Ben in 2009 and his mother Carolyn in 2019 and by his sister Carol in 2012.
Eric will be missed by numerous friends and relatives. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
