Ed was born on November 1, 1932 in Preeceville, Saskatchewan to Annie and Lawrence Novakowski, 8th of 16 children. He married the love of his life Martha Andres in 1958 in Roblin, Manitoba.

A hard worker, Ed began working in the mining industry at age 17. He lived in Red Lake, Ontario; Great Bear Lake, Northwest Territories; Copper Mountain, British Columbia (where he met Martha); Elliott Lake, Ontario; and Squamish, British Columbia.

In 1962, Ed and Martha moved to Kamloops, where he worked for the city until he changed careers. This change brought Ed and his family to Williams Lake in 1967. Ed managed Dutch Dairies and continued to manage the branch after it was purchased by Dairyland Foods. His career in the dairy industry lasted for 27 years, retiring in 1998.

Ed was a tireless volunteer in our community, involved in minor hockey and baseball as well as the Mustangs and Stampeders, a member of the board at Youth For Christ, and the seniors centre, and for over 40 years a member of the Rotary Club.

Stampede time saw Ed happily serving at steak outs and pancake breakfasts. He continued to attend Rotary Club meetings until the time of his passing.

Ed had a strong faith and loved to serve the Lord. He attended Saint John Lutheran Church, serving as an elder for many years. His other great passions included visiting, golfing, gardening, and travelling. He loved to visit and had time for any and everyone. He and Martha spent their evenings playing crib and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

His embodiment of true love captured the hearts of his children Wayne, Karen, Al, and Kimberly, as well as their children. Ed took great pleasure in spending time with all 8 of his grandchildren and they with him. Ed will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Martha, his children Wayne (Tammy), Karen (Ron), Allan (Cindy), Kimberly (Jason), and his grandchildren Kyla, Mitchell (Brianna), Austin (Lindsey), Joshua, Benjamin, Kennedy, Jaxon, and Kaytlin. He was loved by all and will be greatly and forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williams Lake Seniors Centre or a charity of your choice.

To send condolences, marthanovakowski@gmail.com