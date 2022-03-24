March 24, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
Beloved mother, friend, and volunteer Donna Fletcher passed away with family at her side. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial was held in Grand Forks for close family and friends there, and another will be held outside at the Chislom Ranch on Knife Creek Road Sunday, May 22 at 1 pm for family & friends.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map