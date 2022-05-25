In Loving Memory ~
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for our beloved Bud Weir
on June 4 at 1:00 pm
at the Miocene Community Hall 3511 Horsefly Rd.
Please bring your favourite stories and memories to share.
