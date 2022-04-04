April 4, 2022
In loving memory ~
We’ve said goodbye to a wonderful man who was a passionate advocate for his students, who loved all animals, who was devoted to practicing many sports, and occasionally enjoyed being a bit of a rogue. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Spirit to the wind Bri.
Celebration of Life Saturday, June 18, 2022
