Brenda Lee Norquay (Muzyka)

In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sorrow to have to announce the passing of Brenda “Breezy” Norquay as she moves on to a more peaceful place.

Brenda was born in Neepawa, Manitoba, and was raised on a small farm in Glencairn until her early teens when the family of 10 moved to Ear Falls, Ontario, where her dad Tony worked in one of the mines in the area. At 18 Brenda moved to Kenora, then Winnipeg, on to Toronto and eventually Vancouver.

Brenda always had a big smile when she related her early driving adventures between the ages of 9 to 12. The tractor and the family station wagon were sometimes borrowed without express approval. She loved driving.

Brenda came to the Cariboo Chilcotin from Vancouver as she drove a new friend up to Alexis Creek who had family there. It was here in Alexis Creek that she met her future husband Alex in the Chilcotin Hotel over the pool tables.

After moving to Williams Lake in 1991 Brenda opened up her hairdressing business (Hair I Am) in her house and operated here for 23 years.

Brenda’s mother Pearl and her brother Glen have predeceased her from this world along with two sets of twins before Brenda who was the oldest of the 8 siblings.

If there was music, a few drinks and dancing Brenda could be found in the center of the loudest group, singing, dancing, and laughing.

Being a proud Metis/Polish woman Brenda can now meet her ancestors and walk the spiritual path with them.

She leaves behind her husband of 41 years Alex who already misses her so much.

So long and lots of love Breezy.

Obituary