The family of Brenda Ellene Redekopp (nee Duncan) is saddened to announce her passing after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

First, we must express our boundless gratitude to Dr. Van der Merwe and the many professional caregivers at Deni House who tended to Mom in her final days with dignity and tenderness.

Mom was a BC girl and lived in many cities across BC, but Kamloops and Williams Lake were always home. A professional woman (and fashion plate) Mom spent the majority of her career with the Royal Bank. She started as a teller with CIBC and rose to branch manager and mortgage broker. Mom created many long lasting friendships with colleagues and clients alike.

Left to cherish her memory is her lifelong friend and husband of 15 years, James Redekopp. Jim, thank you for taking such good care of Mom all these years, we love you. Mom is survived by her sister – her best friend and partner in crime – Diana (Dee Dee) Hook. Aunty DeeDee, how can we ever thank you and Tammy for the precious time we’ve shared with Mom these past few weeks?

Lastly, Mom leaves her pride and joy, her children; son Jim Flux Jr. (children Evan and Kyle) and daughter Lisa Flux.

Mom’s legacy is hard to encapsulate. She was beautiful, bold and fierce, but also a true lady – very sensitive and gentle. Renowned for her sense of humour, she was quick to flash her megawatt smile and oh, that rapid fire wit! Mom loved anything beautiful and elegant, like her. Mom loved to cook, loved to eat, loved to feed, and loved to entertain friends. Sparkle. Mom Sparkled.

Your heartfelt condolences and memories have warmed our hearts beyond measure. Mom was blessed to have connected with so many wonderful people. We thank you for keeping her “Sparkle” alive.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the charity of your choosing. Obituary