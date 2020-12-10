1949-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that the family of Beverley (Bev) J. Rizzo announce that she passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home.
Beverley was born to Gordon W Burrard and Isobel M Yuill on April 23, 1949 in Kingston, Ontario.
She is survived by her partner Joe Felker, her son Larry John Rizzo, Daughter Lisa Rizzo-Dennis (Shawn) Grand-daughters Payden, Jessica, Anistynn, Sisters Debbie Tate (Kelly), Brenda Farenech (Yari).
Her loving family and extended family. Beverley was an advocate for the Canada MAID Program. A strong family is connected by love, truth, caring & respect. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vancouver Children’s Hospital.
